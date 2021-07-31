The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $197.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIDD. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $191.49 on Wednesday. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $82.04 and a 12 month high of $191.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Middleby will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Middleby by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,521,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,639,000 after buying an additional 33,411 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in The Middleby by 12.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in The Middleby by 30.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Middleby by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

