The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,687,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

The Mosaic stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

