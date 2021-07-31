The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 176,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 14,394,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

