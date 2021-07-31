The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 261.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $387,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $2,548,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

