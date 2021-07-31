The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Earnings Results

The Southern (NYSE:SO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. The Southern updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

SO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

