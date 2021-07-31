The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho restated an underperform rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

SO stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. 5,192,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

