The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

The Unite Group stock opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($15.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,360.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total transaction of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

The Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

