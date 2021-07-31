The Weir Group PLC (WEIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.50 on November 5th

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,728 ($22.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.32 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.14.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

In other news, insider Clare Chapman acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,731.43 ($22.62).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.