The Williams Companies (WMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect The Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMB stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

