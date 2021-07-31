TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Head-To-Head Survey

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TherapeuticsMD -229.09% N/A -77.22% Jazz Pharmaceuticals 21.27% 22.95% 12.51%

TherapeuticsMD has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of TherapeuticsMD shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TherapeuticsMD and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TherapeuticsMD 1 0 2 0 2.33 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1 1 12 0 2.79

TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 160.00%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $201.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Given TherapeuticsMD’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TherapeuticsMD is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TherapeuticsMD and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TherapeuticsMD $64.87 million 6.06 -$183.52 million ($0.68) -1.47 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $2.36 billion 4.08 $238.62 million $10.77 15.74

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than TherapeuticsMD. TherapeuticsMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jazz Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats TherapeuticsMD on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a progesterone-alone transdermal cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone transdermal cream; and TX-007HR and TX-008HR, which are transdermal patch product candidates. The company's clinical development product is TX-009HR, an oral progesterone and estradiol formulation. It also manufactures and distributes branded and generic prescription prenatal vitamins under the vitaTrue, vitaPearl, vitaMedMD, and BocaGreenMD Prena1 brands. The company sells its prescription prenatal vitamin and hormone therapy drug products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP-385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP-458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP-150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc . The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

