Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.66 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $541.95.

Shares of TMO opened at $540.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $543.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

