TheStreet Downgrades Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $65.90 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

