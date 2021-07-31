TheStreet Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to C

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

