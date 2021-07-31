TheStreet Upgrades Terex (NYSE:TEX) to B

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Terex by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Terex by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

