ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) PT Raised to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDUP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ThredUp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

Get ThredUp alerts:

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.