Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 20,080 Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.49 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

