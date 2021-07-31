Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys New Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of VirnetX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in VirnetX by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $291.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.53.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 70,706.16%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

