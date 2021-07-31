Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,001 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 19,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NCZ opened at $5.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

