Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,701,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,821,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 666,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 175,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,414,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,536 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.98 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.