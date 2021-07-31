Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,586 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

