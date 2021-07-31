Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Thunder Energies stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation provides CBD and hemp extract solutions worldwide. It serves retailers and wholesalers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Hollywood, Florida.

