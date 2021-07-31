Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Thunder Energies stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.
Thunder Energies Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Energies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Energies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.