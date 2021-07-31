thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA opened at €8.41 ($9.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €8.97. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

