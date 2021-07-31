Tierion (TNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.14 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 31st. Tierion has a market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

