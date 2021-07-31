Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.06. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 36,707 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.
The stock has a market cap of C$180.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.37.
In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,219,900.62. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 352,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,929.
Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)
Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.
