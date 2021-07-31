TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.34%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

