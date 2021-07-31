Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s previous close.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.31.

TOU stock opened at C$34.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$13.28 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.4500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

