TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Issues Earnings Results

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $29.81. 181,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,730. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

