TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,072 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,827,000 after purchasing an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

