TownSquare Capital LLC Buys New Stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RedBall Acquisition by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RedBall Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RBAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for RedBall Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedBall Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.