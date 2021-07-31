TownSquare Capital LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

