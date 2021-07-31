TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAMF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 207,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40. TPCO has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

