TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the June 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAMF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of TPCO from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of TPCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS GRAMF traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 207,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,839. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40. TPCO has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

