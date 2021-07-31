TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.66.

Shares of TPIC opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. TPI Composites has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 251.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in TPI Composites during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

