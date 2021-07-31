Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 95,969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,144,273 shares.The stock last traded at $182.19 and had previously closed at $183.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.88.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

