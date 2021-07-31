Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 30,005 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,151% compared to the typical volume of 1,333 put options.

EWC opened at $37.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,581,000 after purchasing an additional 339,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

