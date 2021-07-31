Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Transocean by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Transocean by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transocean alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

RIG stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.