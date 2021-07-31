Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $4.40 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $662.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

