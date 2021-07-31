Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $23.25

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.25, but opened at $22.72. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 304 shares traded.

TRMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

