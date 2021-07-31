Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

TREX opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.71.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after acquiring an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after buying an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.