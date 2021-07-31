Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives $2.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

TOLWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.65 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

