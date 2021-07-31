Trican Well Service’s (TCW) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.83.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$2.76. The stock has a market cap of C$670.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

