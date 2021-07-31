Truist Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $98.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price cut by Truist from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

CSGP stock opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 13.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

