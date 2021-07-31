Truist Securiti Comments on Humana Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Humana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $21.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.60 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.65.

Shares of HUM opened at $425.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 437.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

