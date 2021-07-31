Truist Securiti Weighs in on Mattel, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.