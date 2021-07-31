Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Navient were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 43,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 13.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Citigroup lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.82. Navient Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

