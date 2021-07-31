Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,123 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after purchasing an additional 389,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,137,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $35.99 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a market cap of $656.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

