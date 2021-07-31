Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $769,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 558,786 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after purchasing an additional 263,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after purchasing an additional 443,404 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $46,888.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,714.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $186,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,514,529.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,761. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

