Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $874,000 Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,266 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth $29,809,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,031,000 after purchasing an additional 271,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 160.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 233,947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,334,000 after purchasing an additional 199,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PZZA opened at $114.12 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

