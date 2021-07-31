Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 34,498 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 166.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 176,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $16.31 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $40,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock worth $223,864 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.