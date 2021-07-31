Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.22% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Oncorus by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $328.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. Oncorus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

