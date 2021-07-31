Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 35,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:PFS opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.29.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In other news, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.